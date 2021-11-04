76ers Seek Fifth Straight Against Pistons in Motor City

The 76ers (6-2) capped a perfect four-game homestand Wednesday with a 103-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls (6-2), and have arrived in Detroit to play the latter half of their back-to-back Thursday.

Thursday’s matchup, the second between the Sixers and Pistons a week’s time, offers the Sixers a chance to sit atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The Sixers topped the Pistons last Thursday, 110-102, to tip off their four-game homestand. Joel Embiid led the way in that victory, posting a huge 30-point, 18-rebound double-double, plus three assists and a steal.

In Wednesday’s win over Chicago, five Sixers finished in double-figures, as the team fended off DeMar DeRozan’s 37-point, 10-rebound performance to hold on down the stretch.

Seth Curry led the way Wednesday, scoring 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal, shooting 9-for-14 from the field.

Georges Niang, who scored a bench-high 18 points and shot 4-for-8 from long range, cheered Curry on - in-game and post-game.

“I’m genuinely happy for Seth,” Niang said postgame. “He’s had a grind of a career, the same way I have, starting in the G League. And these are big moments…Those moments - you can’t take them for granted.”

Embiid (18 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast) echoed Niang:

“[Seth] has been incredible. You go back and since the season started, especially the last game, and obviously this one - he’s making big shots after big shots.”

Furkan Korkmaz (11 pts, 5 reb) and Matisse Thybulle (8 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl, 2 blk) started Wednesday the absence of Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (left hamstring tightness).

After rehabbing an ankle sprain and making his season debut during the Sixers’ first meeting with the Pistons, Shake Milton had a strong homestand - scoring in double-figures in three of the four games, and averaging 10.3 points and 3.0 assists.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pistons (1-6) have dropped two in a row headed into Thursday’s matchup.

In the team’s most recent contest Tuesday hosting Milwaukee, a 117-89 loss, Jerami Grant scored a team-best 21 points. Trey Lyles was the only other Piston to reach double-figures in the matchup, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds.

First overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Cade Cunningham made his NBA debut Saturday versus Orlando, and recorded six points, two rebounds, and three assists Tuesday versus Milwaukee.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic