76ers Welcome Chicago Bulls for Midweek Matchup

The 76ers (5-2) will look for their fourth consecutive victory, all at home, when they host the Chicago Bulls (6-1) on Wednesday night.

The Sixers will wear their new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, unveiled Monday, for the first time. It is the first of 13 "Spirit of 76" nights, presented by Crypto.com. Spirit of 76 nights will be highlighted by Nike NBA City Edition branding throughout the arena, special throwback game entertainment, giveaways and more.



a city built on basketball, where rivalries are defined and iconic moments etched in history. take a spin through time to America's Showplace. pic.twitter.com/r7DMss2Br4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 1, 2021

The Sixers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 113-103, at home on Monday night to extend their winning streak to three games.

Seven Sixers finished in double figures against Portland, led by 23 points from Seth Curry and a season-high 21 points from Georges Niang.

“First and foremost, he can knock down shots. He’s a threat out there offensively,” Curry said of what Niang brings to this year’s team. “You’ve got to guard him. But he’s an underrated playmaker. He’s putting the ball on the floor, making the right decisions whether to score or pass. Just a smart player offensively. Reading the defense, mixing in good screens [and] slips. He’s an easy guy to play with. I try to be the same way, being smart and being an easy guy to play with.”

In the absence of Joel Embiid (rest), offseason acquisition Andre Drummond stuffed the stat sheet in a double-double effort that included 14 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and one block. With zero turnovers, Drummond became just the third player in NBA history since steals were recorded to post a 10-15-5-5-0 stat line.

Thirty-four assists marked a new season high for the Sixers. They also tied a season high with 11 steals for the second straight game.

“It was one of those games I thought every single guy did something to help us win the game,” said head coach Doc Rivers. “They kind of stayed within their roles. They understood what we needed, getting to the paint and creating plays.”

Philadelphia’s injury/status report for Wednesday includes Danny Green (hamstring) and Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), in addition to Grant Riller (knee) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons), as players listed as out. For Chicago, Coby White (shoulder) and Patrick Williams (wrist) remain out.

Wednesday's contest is a 7 p.m. start.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bulls improved to 6-1 with a 128-114 come-from-behind victory in Boston on Monday.

Zach LaVine and offseason acquisition DeMar DeRozan are each averaging 25.6 points per game. DeRozan scored 37 points against the Celtics, while LaVine tallied 26 of his own.

Nikola Vučević posts 15.1 points and a team-leading 10.9 rebounds per contest. New Bulls Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are averaging 12.3 and 8.3 points per game, respectively.

Like the Sixers, the Bulls rank inside the NBA’s top-five for field goal percentage (.469), 3-point percentage (.388) and free-throw percentage (.868).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic