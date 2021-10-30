76ers Look to Build on Momentum at Home

The 76ers (4-2) will look to keep a good thing going at home Monday, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3) for the third matchup of the Sixers’ four-game homestand.

The 76ers tipped off their four-game stay in South Philadelphia with a 110-102 victory over Detroit Thursday, followed by a 122-94 rout of Atlanta on Saturday.

Six Sixers finished in double figures against the Hawks, led by Tobias Harris’ 22-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus four assists.

Postgame, Doc Rivers praised Harris for his decisive play:

“When he starts getting into that rhythm, he’s so hard to guard,” Rivers said. “He’s so strong. His first step is so lethal.”

Joel Embiid added 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block, while Seth Curry tallied 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

The ever-efficient Curry is shooting 61.1% from the field and 63.6% from deep this season. He’s shot 80.0% from deep in his first three home games of the year.

Curry’s hot shooting has aided in the team’s strong start from the field - as the 76ers lead the NBA in field goal percentage (48.8% FG) and free throw percentage (86.5% FT) to start the season. The team is third in three point percentage (38.5% 3fg).

The Sixers also top the league in offensive rating (114.9) and fast break points per game (18.5).

It was a strong night from the team’s young core too - Tyrese Maxey contributed 16 points, three assists, a block, and a steal, while Shake Milton recorded 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists in his second game of the season (after rehabbing a right ankle sprain).

Matisse Thybulle scored a season-high 11 points, plus three rebounds, two assists, three blocks (tying his season-high) and four steals (tying his season-high).

Monday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Trail Blazers (3-3) visit the 76ers on the second night of their back-to-back, after falling, 125-113, in Charlotte Sunday.

CJ McCollum led the way for the Blazers Sunday, recording 25 points and eight assists. Damian Lillard notched a 14-point, 12-assist double-double.

McCollum leads Portland in scoring thus far this season, averaging 24.3 points per game. Lillard is averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a team-best 8.3 assists per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic