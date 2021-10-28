76ers Look to Bounce Back at Home Against Pistons

The 76ers (2-2) are looking to bounce back in South Philadelphia, tipping off a four-game homestand hosting the Detroit Pistons (0-3) Thursday.

The Sixers last took the floor at Madison Square Garden Tuesday, falling 112-99 to the New York Knicks (3-1).

Tobias Harris, who posted a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists Tuesday, discussed moving forward postgame.

“We’ve got to get better from this game,” Harris said. “I think we need to be able to have a really good focus, on how we’re going to play, no matter who we’re playing against. “We have to figure out a distinct style… and that starts first with our defense. It’s good that we have a home stretch where we can establish that.”

When the 76ers and Pistons met in the preseason, the Sixers were severely shorthanded - without three of their starters (Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Danny Green), plus Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton.

Former Piston Andre Drummond was the Sixers’ leading scorer in the team’s 112-108 loss, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks. Tyrese Maxey added 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

The team will host the Hawks (3-1) Saturday, the Trail Blazers (2-2) Monday, and the Bulls (4-0) Wednesday, before heading back out on the road.

As of Thursday morning, Shake Milton (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable. Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) is also questionable, while Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pistons are seeking their first win of the season in South Philadelphia, after dropping their first three games.

Saddiq Bey is leading Detroit in scoring (18.0 ppg) and rebounding (10.7 rpg). Jerami Grant has averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds on the young season.

Grant, however, is questionable for Thursday’s contest (left elbow infection). 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham is on assignment with the G League as he rehabs a right ankle sprain.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic