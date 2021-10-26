76ers Close Road Trip at Madison Square Garden

The 76ers (2-1) will look to close their road trip on a high note Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, facing the New York Knicks (2-1).

The matchup marks the first of four meetings between the Sixers and Knicks - three of which will be nationally televised.

The Sixers will look to keep momentum rolling after a strong showing in Oklahoma City Sunday, as the team topped the Thunder, 115-103.

Seth Curry led the way for the Sixers, totalling 28 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Curry exploded for 23 points in the first quarter alone, shooting 6-for-7 from deep in the first frame.

“I was feeling good - I got into a good rhythm, found good shots,” Curry said postgame. “Everybody was playing good basketball.”

Danny Green (11 pts, 8 reb) praised his teammate postgame:

“Oh he’s hot, and it’s entertaining,” Green said of Curry. “He does it very simply. He does it quietly. He’s very efficient at what he does. I mean, he’s a Curry - so he’s cooking up.

Joel Embiid recorded 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, while Tobias Harris added 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Georges Niang led the bench with 12 points, shooting 3-for-4 from long range, plus two rebounds and three assists.

Prior to Sunday’s meeting, Doc Rivers praised Niang’s steadiness with the Sixers’ second unit, and for his leading by example.

“He’s a natural leader,” Rivers said of Niang. “He doesn’t try to lead - he’s just Georges.”

As of Monday evening, Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) and Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) are questionable, while Shake Milton (right ankle sprain), Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out.

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Knicks won their first two games of the young season before falling to the Orlando Magic, 110-104, Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

New York All-Star Julius Randle got off to a hot start this season, averaging 28.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in his first three games.

Randle led the way for New York in Sunday’s contest, notching a 30-point, 16-rebound double-double, plus three assists, two steals, and four blocks.

Derrick Rose led New York’s bench, scoring 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Kemba Walker has scored in double-figures in all three of his first appearances as a Knick.

Follow Along:

Watch: TNT

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic