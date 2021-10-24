76ers Beat Thunder On the Road | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (2-1) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3), 115-103, on the road on Sunday night.

Sunday’s contest was the home opener for the Thunder. Seth Curry poured in 23 first-quarter points for the 76ers, including six 3-pointers on seven attempts. The largest lead for the Sixers was 18 points just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, after back-to-back 3-pointers from Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang.



.@sixers @sdotcurry tallied 23 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 3FG) in the first quarter, a new career-high for a single frame. He's the fourth 76er with at least 20 points in a quarter since 2010, joining @JoelEmbiid (four times), @Jmeeks20 and @TeamLou23. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) October 24, 2021

The Sixers finished with a season-high 25 assists on a 41-for-88 (.466) shooting night. Entering the game with the top 3-point percentage (.443) in the NBA thus far, they were 17-for-41 (.415) from beyond the arc against Oklahoma City.

The Sixers also grabbed 47 rebounds for the second time in three games.

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

On the back of 7-for-10 shooting from long range, Curry registered a team-high 28 points in 34 minutes.

Joel Embiid

Embiid tallied 22 points (8-15 fg, 2-5 3fg, 4-6 ft), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks.

Georges Niang

Niang connected on three of his four 3-point attempts in the game, finishing with 12 points in 20 minutes as a reserve.

MY GOODNESS, JOEL. pic.twitter.com/J9uArAVH5T — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 24, 2021

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “[His leadership is] so good. He’s been absolutely wonderful. Not just with his play but verbally, on the floor… And he’s in great shape too. The blocks that he’s having… we’ve got a 7-foot-1 guy doing eurosteps. It’s incredible watching him play.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 25, 2021

Up Next:

The 76ers conclude their two-game road trip with a 7:30 p.m. start on Tuesday at the New York Knicks.

