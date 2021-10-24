76ers vs. Thunder, Seth Curry

76ers Beat Thunder On the Road | At The Buzzer

Seth Curry drops 23 points in first quarter vs. Thunder, Sixers win by 12
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Oct 24, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (2-1) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3), 115-103, on the road on Sunday night.

Sunday’s contest was the home opener for the Thunder. Seth Curry poured in 23 first-quarter points for the 76ers, including six 3-pointers on seven attempts. The largest lead for the Sixers was 18 points just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, after back-to-back 3-pointers from Matisse Thybulle and Georges Niang.


The Sixers finished with a season-high 25 assists on a 41-for-88 (.466) shooting night. Entering the game with the top 3-point percentage (.443) in the NBA thus far, they were 17-for-41 (.415) from beyond the arc against Oklahoma City.

The Sixers also grabbed 47 rebounds for the second time in three games.

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

  • On the back of 7-for-10 shooting from long range, Curry registered a team-high 28 points in 34 minutes.

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid tallied 22 points (8-15 fg, 2-5 3fg, 4-6 ft), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and three blocks.

Georges Niang

  • Niang connected on three of his four 3-point attempts in the game, finishing with 12 points in 20 minutes as a reserve.

@Sixers Social:


Quote to Note:


Up Next:

The 76ers conclude their two-game road trip with a 7:30 p.m. start on Tuesday at the New York Knicks.

Related Links:

Preseason Takeaways | 76ers Insiders Podcast

76ers Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule, Tipping Off With Friday Night's Home Opener, Presented by Independence Blue Cross

Tags
Curry, Seth, Embiid, Joel, Niang, Georges, Thybulle, Matisse, 76ers

Related Content

Curry, Seth

Embiid, Joel

Niang, Georges

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter