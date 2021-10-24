Back on the Road, 76ers Visit OKC

The 76ers (1-1) are on the road again, starting a two-game trip in Oklahoma City Sunday.

The two-game outing will close Tuesday, visiting the New York Knicks.

The Sixers’ second road trip of the season comes on the heels of their narrow 114-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (1-1) Friday at The Center. The Sixers won their season opener on the road Wednesday, 117-97, over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

The Sixers came out hot in Friday’s home opener, opening with a 20-6 advantage, and leading by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter - but the Sixers’ dry spell and Brooklyn’s push in the final minutes ultimately made the difference.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored a team-high 23 points Friday. Harris added seven rebounds and four assists, shooting 10-for-20 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep.

Curry recorded four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal, and shot a perfect 4-for-4 from deep and 9-for-12 overall.

Joel Embiid finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals, while Tyrese Maxey tallied 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Following Friday’s contest, Harris discussed his long-term strategy for the season ahead:

“This is a long season. We’re going to continue to grow. Overall, we had a really good game, and we just let it slip in the last four minutes. “We’ve got to move onto the next game, but we can learn from this game. There’s a lot of things I know we can get better at, and be better for the next game.”

As of Saturday evening, Embiid is questionable (right knee soreness), Andre Drummond is doubtful (right ankle sprain), and Shake Milton (right ankle sprain), Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery), and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out for Sunday’s contest.

Sunday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Thunder (0-2) dropped their first pair of 2021-22 games on the road at Utah and at Houston, with Sunday marking the team’s home opener.

In Oklahoma City’s 124-91 loss at Houston Friday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala each scored a team-high 13 points. The team struggled from the field, shooting 37.4% (34-91 fg) overall and 32.6% (14-43 3fg) from deep, and gave up 19 turnovers.

Sixth overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Josh Giddey, grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in his NBA debut versus Utah. Giddey recorded six points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block Friday in Houston.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic