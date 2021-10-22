76ers Fall to Brooklyn in Home Opener | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (1-1) fell to the Brooklyn Nets (1-1), 114-109, on Friday night in the Sixers’ home opener.

The Sixers got out to a 20-6 lead in the game’s opening minutes and led 62-55 at halftime.

Brooklyn posted a 44-23 advantage in bench scoring, led by LaMarcus Aldridge’s 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting. Overall, the Sixers shot 43-for-91 (.473) from the floor and 14-for-36 (.389) from 3-point range.

Kevin Durant notched a triple-double for the visiting Nets with a game-high 29 points (9-20 fg, 1-6 3fg, 10-10 ft), 15 rebounds and 12 assists.



Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

On the back of a perfect 4-for-4 mark from 3-point range, Curry tallied a team-high-tying 23 points for the Sixers in 36 minutes of action.

Joel Embiid

Embiid posted 19 points (6-15 fg, 2-5 3fg, 5-6 ft), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a game-high four blocks.

Tobias Harris

Like Curry, Harris also registered 23 points (10-20 fg, 3-4 3fg), with seven rebounds and four assists in a team-high 37 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

Eleven of Maxey’s 15 points came in the second half.

Up Next:

The 76ers hit the road to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

