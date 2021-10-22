76ers Primed for Home Opener Versus Brooklyn

The 76ers (1-0) are back in South Philadelphia for a home opener to remember.

Hosting the Brooklyn Nets at The Center, Friday’s matchup features a pair of potential powerhouses in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers will be looking to build early-season momentum after toppling the Pelicans, 117-97, Wednesday in New Orleans.

It was a balanced victory for the 76ers, led by a quartet of 20-plus-point performances from Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey. That squad became the first group of four 76ers ever to score 20-plus points in a season opener.

Embiid came out hot, scoring 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting, plus three rebounds and four assists, in the first quarter alone. The 2020-21 MVP runner-up finished his outing with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in 25 minutes.

It was Korkmaz who sealed the deal for the Sixers, pouring in 18 points in the fourth period alone. He shot 5-for-7 from the field, and a perfect 4-for-4 from deep, in the fourth frame. The fifth-year 76er finished with 22 points and five assists.

Harris finished with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Maxey tallied 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Andre Drummond grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds, while Matisse Thybulle snagged a game-high four steals.

Friday’s meeting marks a preseason rematch - after the 76ers hosted the Nets at The Center on Oct. 11. The shorthanded Sixers came out on top in that first meeting, 115-104, led by Korkmaz’s 27-point outing and Isaiah Joe’s 20 points.

As of Thursday evening, Embiid is questionable for Friday’s matchup (right knee soreness), Ben Simmons is doubtful (return to competition reconditioning), and Shake Milton (right ankle sprain) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) are out.

On Brooklyn’s injury report, Kyrie Irving (not with team) remains out.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nets dropped their season opener Tuesday at Milwaukee, falling 127-101 to the defending NBA champions.

Kevin Durant led the way for Brooklyn, recording a 32-point, 11-rebound double-double, plus four steals and two blocks. James Harden added 20 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

In his Nets debut, Patty Mills led the way off the bench, finishing with 21 points, two rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Mills shot a perfect 7-for-7 from long range.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic