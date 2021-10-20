Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris, New Orleans Pelicans

76ers Defeat Pelicans in Season Opener | At The Buzzer

Four Sixers Reach 20 Points, Team Opens With Road Win in New Orleans
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Oct 20, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (1-0) opened up their 2021-22 NBA regular season with a 117-97 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) on Wednesday night.

The Sixers shot 44-for-85 (.518) from the field and 13-for-25 (.520) from beyond the arc. Furkan Korkmaz (4-4), Georges Niang (3-4), Joel Embiid (2-3), Seth Curry (2-3) and Tyrese Maxey (2-3) combined to shoot 13-for-17 (.765) from 3-point range.

Tied at 53 at halftime, the Sixers finished the third quarter on a 22-8 run before outscoring the home team 36-27 in the fourth.

Andre Drummond pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds in 19 minutes off the Sixers’ bench.


Key Contributors:

Furkan Korkmaz

  • Eighteen of Korkmaz’s team-high tying 22 points (7-11 fg, 4-4 3fg, 4-4 ft) came in the fourth quarter. It was a new career high for points in a single quarter.

Joel Embiid

  • Anchored by strong starts to both halves, Embiid finished with 22 points (8-17 fg, 2-3 3fg, 4-6 ft), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Tobias Harris

  • Harris opened the season with a 20-point, 10-rebound game for the second time in his career, posting a final line of 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

  • The Sixers were plus-23 with Maxey on the floor, the highest on the team. Maxey started and tallied 20 points (8-14 fg, 2-3 3fg, 2-2 ft), seven rebounds and five assists in a team-high 34 minutes.

@Sixers Social:


Quote to Note:


Up Next:

The Sixers celebrate their home opener this Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Brooklyn Nets.

Related Links:

76ers Announce 2021-22 Promotional Schedule, Tipping Off With Friday Night's Home Opener, Presented by Independence Blue Cross

Tags
Drummond, Andre, Embiid, Joel, Harris, Tobias, Korkmaz, Furkan, Maxey, Tyrese

Related Content

Drummond, Andre

Embiid, Joel

Harris, Tobias

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter