76ers Defeat Pelicans in Season Opener | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (1-0) opened up their 2021-22 NBA regular season with a 117-97 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) on Wednesday night.

The Sixers shot 44-for-85 (.518) from the field and 13-for-25 (.520) from beyond the arc. Furkan Korkmaz (4-4), Georges Niang (3-4), Joel Embiid (2-3), Seth Curry (2-3) and Tyrese Maxey (2-3) combined to shoot 13-for-17 (.765) from 3-point range.

Tied at 53 at halftime, the Sixers finished the third quarter on a 22-8 run before outscoring the home team 36-27 in the fourth.

Andre Drummond pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds in 19 minutes off the Sixers’ bench.



In his @sixers debut, @AndreDrummond recorded 17 rebounds in 19 minutes as a reserve. His 17 boards are the most by a 76er making their team debut since @Hoophall member Moses Malone had 17 on Oct. 29, 1982 at New York. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) October 21, 2021

Key Contributors:

Furkan Korkmaz

Eighteen of Korkmaz’s team-high tying 22 points (7-11 fg, 4-4 3fg, 4-4 ft) came in the fourth quarter. It was a new career high for points in a single quarter.

Joel Embiid

Anchored by strong starts to both halves, Embiid finished with 22 points (8-17 fg, 2-3 3fg, 4-6 ft), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Tobias Harris

Harris opened the season with a 20-point, 10-rebound game for the second time in his career, posting a final line of 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey

The Sixers were plus-23 with Maxey on the floor, the highest on the team. Maxey started and tallied 20 points (8-14 fg, 2-3 3fg, 2-2 ft), seven rebounds and five assists in a team-high 34 minutes.

@Sixers Social:



https://t.co/ouyOYEs1vI pic.twitter.com/Fs9dUFpGsA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 21, 2021

Quote to Note:



Joel Embiid on the @sixers’ spirit on the bench tonight: “That’s us. That’s how we’ve been this whole summer. That’s the attitude everybody has had. That’s the definition of us… Being together, having fun together, doing stuff with each other. I think it goes a long way.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 21, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers celebrate their home opener this Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Brooklyn Nets.

