76ers Fall to Pistons in Preseason Finale | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers fell to the Detroit Pistons, 112-108, on the road on Friday night in their fourth and final preseason contest.

Seven Sixers did not play for the second consecutive preseason game. The team’s starting lineup included Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang and Andre Drummond.

Fueled by a 22-4 run from the end of the third quarter into the start of the fourth, the Sixers outscored Detroit in the second half after trailing by 11 points at the break. The Pistons led by as many as 22 points early in the final half, but the Sixers later tied it at 103 with 4:08 left in regulation.

With 10 steals on Friday, the Sixers finished the preseason with double-digit steals in every contest and 60 total takeaways over the four games. They forced the Pistons into 17 turnovers that resulted in 23 points.

Key Contributors:

Isaiah Joe

In 22 minutes off the bench, Joe tallied 14 points (5-10 fg, 4-8 3fg), three rebounds, three assists and one block. The second-year pro finished the preseason 16-for-27 (.593) from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey started strong with an 11-point first quarter in which he shot 5-for-6 from the field, including a 3-pointer. His final line was 16 points (7-16 fg, 2-6 3fg), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes of action.

Andre Drummond

The longtime Piston posted 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 21 minutes as a starter against his former team.

Aaron Henry/Charles Bassey

Two-way contract player Aaron Henry made his mark in the second half with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and the second of his two steals. Bassey added seven points of his own and two blocks in 10 second-half minutes.



.@MSU_Basketball product Aaron Henry (@hennny11) helped fuel a 22-4 @sixers preseason run in second half at Detroit. Finished game with 7 PTS (1-1 3fg), 4 REB, 2 AST and 2 STL in 20 mins. Two-way player @blue_coats pic.twitter.com/jRPY5SrfHc — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) October 16, 2021

@Sixers Social:







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers)

Quote to Note:



Andre Drummond looks ahead to his 1st regular season with the @sixers: “I’m having fun out there. I’m enjoying playing with this team… These guys want to play. They want to win. The young guys that I’ve been playing with these last couple of games - these guys are determined.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 16, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers tip off their regular season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. The home opener in Philadelphia is Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Brooklyn Nets.

