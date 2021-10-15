76ers Preseason Wraps in Detroit

The 76ers will play their fourth and final preseason matchup Friday in the Motor City, visiting the Pistons.

The Sixers will seek their third straight preseason win, coming off a strong 115-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Monday. The team also topped Toronto, 125-113, Thursday at home.

Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe led the way in Monday’s victory, each stepping into the starting lineup for the first time in the preseason.

Korkmaz scored a game-high 27 points, plus three rebounds, four assists, and a steal. He shot 11-for-19 from the field.

Joe totalled 20 points, three rebounds, and two steals, shooting 6-for-9 from the floor and 5-for-7 from deep.

Andre Drummond led the way for the bench unit, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Joel Embiid - who scored 14 points in his eight minutes of play Monday - gave Korkmaz and Joe props postgame:

“Obviously I’ve always been a big fan of Furk, and Isaiah is someone - I really think he has a chance. You’ve got someone who can handle the ball, can shoot the ball, can defend. I think he’s going to be in the league for a long time. He’s going to be really good.”

Joe was appreciative of Embiid’s comments:

“That feels good. I think the position that I’m in, it’s about going into the game, being consistent, doing what I do best, showing that I can play both ends of the ball. If I continue down this road, hopefully that will lead me to success. That’s what we’re shooting for.”

Embiid (rest), Danny Green (rest), Tobias Harris (right knee soreness), Shake Milton (right ankle sprain), Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness), and Grant Riller (left knee surgery) are all out for Friday’s contest, while Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) is doubtful.

Friday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pistons won their preseason opener on Oct. 6 against San Antonio, but dropped their next two matchups versus Memphis and New York.

In Detroit’s 108-100 loss to the Knicks Wednesday, Jerami Grant led the way, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes. Grant was Detroit’s leading scorer in its preseason opener too, finishing with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a block against the Spurs.

Grant had a breakout 2020-21 season, averaging a team and career-high 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. He also won gold with Team USA at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBA League Pass

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic