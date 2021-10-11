76ers Beat Brooklyn in Preseason | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

In their third of four preseason games, the 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 115-104, on Monday night in South Philadelphia.

Seven Sixers missed the game, and the team’s starting lineup included Isaiah Joe, Furkan Korkmaz, Danny Green, Georges Niang and Joel Embiid.

With 20 steals in the contest, the Sixers are up to 50 total steals through the first three preseason games.

Philadelphia outscored Brooklyn in the paint by a 56-36 margin. The Sixers tallied 25 assists on 44 made field goals, 13 of which were threes. Every starter had at least two helpers, while Andre Drummond recorded a game-high six assists off the bench.

Key Contributors:

Furkan Korkmaz

Seventeen of Korkmaz’s game-high 27 points came in the first half. He finished 11-for-19 shooting overall and 4-for-10 from 3-point range with a plus-20 rating in 33 minutes.

Isaiah Joe

On the back of five 3-pointers made on seven attempts, the second-year pro netted 20 points in 27 minutes as a starter.

Andre Drummond

The 28-year-old Drummond added 16 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals to his aforementioned game-high six assists.

Joel Embiid

In eight first-quarter minutes, Embiid scored 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting before getting the rest of the night off. He converted his only 3-point attempt.

@Sixers Social:



a closer look. pic.twitter.com/PzgZIWSl46 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 12, 2021

Quote to Note:



Joel Embiid on Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe’s standout performances tonight: “I’ve always been a big fan of Furk… Isaiah is someone - I really think he has a chance. He’s going to be in the league for a long time.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 12, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers return to action on Friday in Detroit. The start time for the road preseason finale against the Pistons is 7 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia tips off their regular season on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

