76ers Preseason Continues Hosting Brooklyn

The 76ers are back home in South Philadelphia, hosting the Brooklyn Nets for the third of four games on their preseason slate.

Monday’s game comes on the heels of the team’s Blue x White Scrimmage in Wilmington Delaware Saturday, a high-flying, open-practice style event for the public.

“On a scale of one to 10, it was a 12,” Paul Reed said of Saturday’s atmosphere.

The Sixers won their most recent preseason game Thursday at home, topping the Raptors 125-113.

At Sunday’s practice, Danny Green said that the bonds the team developed last season have carried over into this preseason with strength.

“Having most of the same group from last year gives us an advantage,” Green said. “It’s easy to have fun… That part of it is going to be a huge plus.”

With Shake Milton - who has shared primary playmaking responsibilities with Tyrese Maxey throughout preseason - sidelined (right ankle sprain) for Monday’s matchup, Maxey figures to continue playing an enhanced role with the team.

Maxey recorded 14 points and five assists Thursday versus Toronto. He discussed his ongoing development and determination at Sunday’s practice.

“Mentally, I feel like I’m 6-foot-5,” the 6-foot-2 Maxey said. “My heart, determination, and will to win makes up for it.”

The Sixer reserves could get plenty of run Monday, as Seth Curry (rest), Tobias Harris (right knee soreness), Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness), Ben Simmons (not with team) and Grant Riller (right knee surgery) are also out as of Sunday evening’s injury report.

Monday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Nets have won each of their first two preseason games, topping the Lakers on Oct. 3 and the Bucks on Oct. 8.

In Brooklyn’s 119-115 win over Milwaukee, Kevin Durant led the way, posting 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 21 minutes of play.

The Nets were 48-24 in the 2020-21 season, and fell to the eventual champion Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / ESPN2

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic