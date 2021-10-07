76ers Defeat Raptors in Preseason Rematch | At The Buzzer

Back in action for the second straight preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, the 76ers won 125-113 at home on Thursday night.

With Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris back in the mix, the Sixers got a balanced effort all around that saw eight players score in double figures. The team shot 18-for-37 (.486) from 3-point range, with 12 of those threes coming in the first half. After swiping 16 steals in Monday’s game, the Sixers recorded 14 steals in the rematch.

Matisse Thybulle missed the game for the Sixers due to right shoulder soreness.

Key Contributors:

The eight Sixers to reach double figures scoring were:

Georges Niang: 16 points (6-11 fg, 4-7 3fg)

Isaiah Joe: 15 points (5-7 fg, 3-4 3fg, 2-3 ft)

Seth Curry: 15 points (5-9 fg, 4-8 3fg, 1-2 ft)

Tobias Harris: 14 points (5-9 fg, 1-2 3fg, 3-3 ft)

Tyrese Maxey: 14 points (6-9 fg, 1-1 3fg, 1-1 ft)

Danny Green: 11 points (4-8 fg, 3-6 3fg)

Joel Embiid: 10 points (4-10 fg, 2-2 ft)

Andre Drummond: 10 points (5-6 fg)

Up Next:

On Saturday, the Sixers will host their annual Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster. The open practice event begins at 12:15 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse, home of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate.

The Sixers then return to The Center in South Philadelphia to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

