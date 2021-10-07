76ers Preseason Continues in South Philadelphia

Basketball is back in South Philadelphia.

For the first time since June, the 76ers will take the floor at The Center, for their second of four preseason matchups.

Joel Embiid (rest) and Tobias Harris (right knee soreness) were sidelined in the preseason opener Monday, as the Sixers fell in Toronto, 123-107.

Andre Drummond started in Embiid’s absence, he was joined by Danny Green, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, and Georges Niang in the starting lineup.

Drummond proved a bright spot in Monday’s matchup, making the most of his Sixers preseason debut. Drummond poured in a team-high 19 points, plus 14 rebounds, three assists, and four blocks. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and 7-for-8 from the line.

Following the game in Toronto, Drummond credited Doc Rivers for bringing him under his wing:

“I’m going to give him the best that I have this entire season. It’s one of those feelings that you can’t really explain - to have somebody believe you and want to help you.

“You want to run through a wall for a guy like that. Each and every night, I know I’m going to be here to just play to the best of my ability, and play hard.”

Isaiah Joe scored a bench-high 18 points on 5-for-9 shooting and 4-for-8 shooting from deep, plus three rebounds and three steals.

“We’ve got to get him on the floor more,” Doc Rivers said following Wednesday’s practice. “Isaiah did a good job today.”

“I told him, I don’t care what unit you’re on, just keep going back and forth. He’s got to get on the floor more, and I thought today he did a good job of that.”

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam (left shoulder surgery rehabilitation), Chris Boucher (left middle finger dislocation), Yuta Watanabe (left calf strain), and Khem Birch (health and safety protocols) in Thursday’s matchup.

In the first meeting between the Sixers and Raptors on Monday, six Raptors finished in double-figures. OG Anunoby led the way for Toronto, finishing with a game-high 21 points, plus three rebounds and an assist.

The Raptors shot 50.0% from the field (49-98 fg) and 44.1% from deep (15-33 3fg) in the first matchup.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBATV / NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic