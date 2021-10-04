76ers Fall to Raptors in Preseason Opener | At The Buzzer

Preseason games are underway ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. Monday in Toronto, the 76ers fell to the host Raptors, 123-107.

The Raptors returned to their home arena after playing last season in Tampa due to COVID-19.

Both teams attempted 34 threes, but Toronto made 15 compared to the Sixers’ eight. The Sixers forced 22 turnovers in the contest, including 16 steals.

OG Anunoby scored a game-high 21 points for the home team, while No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals.

Joel Embiid (rest) and Tobias Harris (right knee soreness) did not play for the 76ers. Raptors inactives included Chris Boucher (dislocated finger), Pascal Siakam (shoulder surgery) and Gary Trent Jr. (coach's decision).

Key Contributors:

Andre Drummond

It was a strong double-double performance from the 28-year-old Drummond in his preseason debut with the Sixers. He finished with a team-high 19 points (6-9 fg, 7-8 ft), 14 rebounds (five off.) and four blocks in 24 minutes of play.

Isaiah Joe

In 26 minutes off the bench, Joe poured in 18 points (5-9 fg, 4-8 3fg, 4-4 ft) while also recording three steals and one block on the defensive end.

Seth Curry

Curry’s four steals were the most for any player in the game. He added 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Paul Reed

Six of Reed’s 10 rebounds came on the offensive glass. His final stat line also included a pair of baskets, two steals and three blocks.

Up Next:

The Sixers return to Philadelphia to host the Raptors on Thursday, with the start time for the second preseason contest between the two teams set for 7 p.m. ET at The Center.

On Saturday, the Sixers will host their annual Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster. The open practice event begins at 12:15 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse, home of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate.

Related Links:

NBA, Philadelphia 76ers Announce 2021-22 Regular-Season Schedule