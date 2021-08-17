Summer League Six Pack | Sixers Finish With a Win

Snapshot:

The 76ers (3-2) closed out NBA Summer League play with a 103-98 win over the Utah Jazz (3-2) on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Jaden Springer delivered his highest scoring output of the event in the Sixers’ final game. The No. 28 selection in last month’s NBA Draft posted 21 points with two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

The Sixers swiped 11 steals and forced 19 turnovers in the contest. They upped their lead to as many as 12 points, 95-83, late in the fourth quarter before ultimately coming away with the win.

Top Performers:

Jaden Springer

Springer’s team-high 21 points came on 8-for-14 shooting from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Paul Reed

One of just four players averaging a Summer League double-double coming in, Reed posted another such performance with 17 points (7-13 fg, 1-2 3fg, 2-3 ft), 10 rebounds and three steals in a team-high 33 minutes.

Aaron Henry

Like his fellow rookie Springer, Henry also put up his best scoring effort in finishing with 17 points. The two-way contract player out of Michigan State shot 7-for-10 overall and went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

@Sixers Social:

Quote to Note:

Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) on the muscle he promised to add this offseason: "You can't tell? You don't see the gains?! I've been doing a lot of working out. Lot of pushups, lots of burpees." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) August 17, 2021

Press Play:

closing the Summer of Paul strong pic.twitter.com/pYGqWH6tJo — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 17, 2021

Up Next:

NBA training camps open Sept. 28.

While the regular season officially tips off on Oct. 19, at least one additional Sixers’ date was revealed Tuesday: the Brooklyn Nets will visit Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.