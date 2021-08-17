Jaden Springer summer league

Summer League Six Pack | Sixers Finish With a Win

Jaden Springer Leads 76ers in Scoring Against Jazz
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Aug 17, 2021

Snapshot:

The 76ers (3-2) closed out NBA Summer League play with a 103-98 win over the Utah Jazz (3-2) on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Jaden Springer delivered his highest scoring output of the event in the Sixers’ final game. The No. 28 selection in last month’s NBA Draft posted 21 points with two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

The Sixers swiped 11 steals and forced 19 turnovers in the contest. They upped their lead to as many as 12 points, 95-83, late in the fourth quarter before ultimately coming away with the win.

Top Performers:

Jaden Springer

  • Springer’s team-high 21 points came on 8-for-14 shooting from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Paul Reed

  • One of just four players averaging a Summer League double-double coming in, Reed posted another such performance with 17 points (7-13 fg, 1-2 3fg, 2-3 ft), 10 rebounds and three steals in a team-high 33 minutes.

Aaron Henry

  • Like his fellow rookie Springer, Henry also put up his best scoring effort in finishing with 17 points. The two-way contract player out of Michigan State shot 7-for-10 overall and went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Up Next:

NBA training camps open Sept. 28. 

While the regular season officially tips off on Oct. 19, at least one additional Sixers’ date was revealed Tuesday: the Brooklyn Nets will visit Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Henry, Aaron, Reed, Paul, Springer, Jaden, 76ers

