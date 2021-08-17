76ers Close Out Summer League Against Jazz | Game Preview

The 76ers have one more run on their Summer League schedule.

The team fell to 2-2 on Sunday, despite a historic 20-point, 20-rebound showing from Paul Reed. Now, the Sixers will jump it up with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday afternoon.

Reed ranks tied for first among all Summer League participants in rebounds per game (12.5) and is one of just four players averaging a double-double. With 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game, he is the only player averaging more than two of each.

Last year’s NBA G League MVP and Rookie of the Year was asked to grade his play this summer.

“Solid B,” Reed said. “I had a couple double-doubles. That’s what I’m supposed to do. I give myself a B.”

Rookie first-round pick Jaden Springer nearly won Sunday’s game for the Sixers, converting a 3-point field goal that gave his team a 90-88 lead with 15.2 seconds left in regulation.

Springer finished with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in a game-high 34:13 of action.

“You can see what we saw in him to draft him at that pick,” coach Brian Adams said of Springer. “And he’s 18 [years old]. He’s got a lot of talent that is there and a lot of talent that can be tapped...Most importantly, he’s a very good on-and-off ball defender. It’s great to see.”

Filip Petrušev (Not With Team) and Isaiah Joe (Mild Left MCL Sprain) will miss the final game for the 76ers.

Tuesday’s contest is a 3:30 p.m. (ET) start.

Opponent Outlook:

Utah posted a 3-1 record in their first four games. The Jazz most recently fell, 94-90, to the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.

Udoka Azubuike, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz last time out. Two-way contract player Trent Forrest netted 18 points of his own in the loss. The Jazz Summer League roster also includes former 76er Dakota Mathias.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBA TV