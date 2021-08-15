76ers Look to Bounce Back at Summer League | Game Preview

It’s a Summer League back-to-back for the 76ers this weekend, as the team plays again Sunday night.

The Sixers, 2-1 this summer after a loss to Boston on Saturday, will take on the undefeated Minnesota Timberwolves at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Shake Milton and the newly-acquired Georges Niang sat courtside as spectators for Saturday’s action against the Celtics. Paul Reed posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Joe scored a team-high 15 points with six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

In a halftime interview, Niang discussed why he’s excited to join the 76ers:

“Just the opportunity to play for a team that’s trying to win now and has a chance to win a championship. And especially to do it in a city like Philadelphia. That’s a sports city and I’m really excited about that. We have a great coach in Doc Rivers and a ton of good pieces, and I think we have a chance to win it all.”

Five of Reed’s 10 rebounds came on the offensive glass. His 4.3 offensive rebounds per contest are tied for the third-most in Summer League. Reed also ranks fifth in total rebounds per game (10.0) at the event.

Joe has attempted a Summer League-high-tying 11.3 three-pointers per game, connecting on more than 41-percent of those shots. His 4.7 three-pointers made per game are the second most for any player entering Sunday’s slate.

“There are certain things that they want us to work on, and showcase,” said Joe. “I think it’s also a great time to be leaders, especially for the young guys coming in. That’s one thing that we’ve been trying to take upon ourselves. It’s a great opportunity to get better, and get prepared for the season.”

The 76ers will play their fifth and final Summer League game on Tuesday.

Sunday’s contest is a 7 p.m. (ET) start.

Opponent Outlook:

Minnesota holds a 3-0 Summer League record. The Timberwolves most recently defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 91-64, on Friday.

2019 draftee Jaylen Nowell led the Timberwolves in scoring last game with 26 points. Twenty-year-old Jaden McDaniels, the No. 28 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, posted 17 points and five rebounds. Jared Brownridge, who made 369 three-pointers with the Delaware Blue Coats over the past three-plus seasons, added 12 points (4-4 3fg) off the bench for Minnesota.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN2