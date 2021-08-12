Sixers Summer League Resumes | Game Preview

A few days removed from a strong opening-game performance, the 76ers return to Summer League action on Thursday night.

They’ll meet the Atlanta Hawks at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Returning Sixers Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe were standout performers in the opener. Joe’s 15-point effort included a 4-for-5 shooting display from 3-point range in the first quarter.

“Just pass the ball, and you know it’s going in,” Maxey said of Joe. “That’s an amazing feeling.”

Maxey tallied a team-high 21 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 25 minutes of action.

“Coach Doc [Rivers] told me before I left to watch the film and work on running the team,” said Maxey. “Being able to run a team, being able to get guys in the right spot, find out where guys like the ball. I think that’s one thing I really took to heart. And then another thing I wanted to work on is just shooting the ball off the dribble, making the right passes. Just because I work extremely hard on shooting, so I wanted to be able to show that I was able to shoot the ball.”

The group of second-year Sixers, including Maxey and Joe, are the leaders of the Summer League squad.

“They’re very vocal in practice,” Sixers Summer League Head Coach Brian Adams said of the duo. “When we make mistakes, they’re the first ones to accept it. It was cool to see the two of them play well together...I thought they definitely set the tone well.”

Now, the team gets set for a stretch run of four games in the next -- at most -- six days.

Thursday’s matchup tips at 9 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Atlanta defeated Indiana on Tuesday, 84-83, thanks to a buzzer-beater from rookie second-round draft pick Sharife Cooper. The Auburn product finished with 21 points and nine assists, but also committed six turnovers.

The Hawks fell to Boston, 85-83, in their first game on Sunday. Jalen Johnson, the No. 20 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He added another double-double in Tuesday’s win.

Follow Along:

Watch: ESPN2, NBA TV Canada

