76ers Even Series with Convincing W

The 76ers goal in Game 2? Respond.

Mission accomplished.

The Sixers threw the first punch in Tuesday’s meeting with Atlanta, taking a 33-20 lead out of the first quarter. Though the Hawks eventually tooka one-point lead in the third quarter, the Sixers’ steady second half push kept the Hawks at bay.

After a decisive fourth period, the Sixers notched a 118-102 victory.

Joel Embiid led the way, finishing with a game-best and playoff career-high 40 points, plus 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

Shake Milton had a breakout second half, finishing with 14 points - shooting 4-for-5 from deep - in his 14 minutes.

The Sixers led by as many as 21, and held the Hawks to just 18 points in the close-out fourth quarter.

Largely guarded by Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle, Trae Young scored 21 points, shooting 6-for-16 from the field and 1-for-7 from deep.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris scored 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 11-for-19 from the field in his 36 minutes.

Seth Curry

Curry totalled 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting and nearly perfect 5-for-6 shooting from long range.

Turning Point:

Shake Milton brought exactly what was needed, sparking a run to create separation in the second half. Entering the game for the first time in the third quarter, Milton scored six quick points to close the period.

He poured in eight more points, plus three rebounds and an assist, in the fourth quarter.

Quote to Note:

Milton was putting in work behind the scenes.

Doc Rivers on Shake Milton: "I talked to Shake today. I said this is a long run, man. Shake came back last night, playing one-on-one at 10 o'clock at night. He gave us a huge lift. I'm very happy for him." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) June 9, 2021

Up Next:

All tied up, the Conference Semifinal matchup shifts to Atlanta, where the Sixers and Hawks will play Game 3 Friday and Game 4 Monday.

The Hawks shot 45.8% from the field (38-83 fg) and 36.7% from deep (11-30 3fg) in Game 2.

Danilo Gallinari added 21 points off the bench in Game 2, plus nine rebounds and two assists.

Friday’s Game 3 tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.