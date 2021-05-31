76ers Fall to Wizards in Game 4

The 76ers and Wizards are headed back to South Philadelphia, as the Sixers fell, 122-114, in Game 4. The Sixers now hold a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup.

Washington capitalized on Joel Embiid’s early exit (right knee soreness), leading by as many as 14 in the second half.

The Sixers erased the deficit in the fourth period, ultimately outscoring Washington, 34-30, in the frame).

The late push was fueled by strong bench play from Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz, but it wasn’t quite enough.

The Sixers shot 41.7% (40-96 fg) overall and 31.6% (12-38 3fg) from deep in Game 4.

Russell Westbrook notched a 19-point, 21-rebound, 14-assist triple double, while Bradley Beal tallied 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Rui Hachimura had a standout outing, recording a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double on 8-for-12 shooting.

Ben Simmons notched a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus three assists.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished with a team-high 21 points, plus a team-high 13 rebounds, five assists, and a block. He played a team-high 37 minutes, and made all four of his free throw attempts.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey scored a bench-high 15 points - scoring 10 of them in the team’s comeback fourth quarter - plus two assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from long range in his 21 minutes of play.

George Hill

Hill added 14 points, a rebound, and two assists, shooting 3-for-5 from the field (all attempted from deep), and 5-for-6 from the line in 22 minutes.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter, plus three rebounds and a steal.

Turning Point:

The Sixers took a 1-point lead into halftime (61-60), but the Wizards came out sharp offensively after the break, outsourcing the Sixers, 32-19 in the third quarter.

Beal scored 10 and Westbrook scored eight in the third period, as the Wizards shot 10-for-20 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from deep and 9-for-9 from the line in the frame.

Quote to Note:

Danny Green (11 pts, 3 reb, 3 blk) looks forward to a chance to close the series at home, in front of a packed house. Green knows, from experience, what a packed crowd at The Center sounds like:

“I’ve been on the other end of it, so I know exactly what it’s like. We need our fans.”

Up Next:

The Sixers have another chance to clinch an Eastern Conference Semifinal berth Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

The Wizards shot 45.5% (40-88 fg) from the field and 37.5% (9-24 3fg) from deep in Game 4, with seven Wizards finishing in double figures.

Wednesday’s Game 5 tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.