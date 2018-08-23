2018/19 Preseason Schedule Announced

PHILADELPHIA – AUG. 23, 2018 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the team’s preseason schedule in advance of the 2018-19 NBA season. The 76ers will tip off the preseason on Friday, Sept. 28 with a tilt against the Australian professional team Melbourne United (NBL) at 7 p.m. ET at The Center.

Melbourne, which captured the 2017-18 NBL title in March, is one of five Australian teams scheduled to play seven games against NBA opponents this coming preseason. Oklahoma City hosted Melbourne United during the 2017 preseason, a game which the Thunder won, 86-85.

The 76ers will host the Orlando Magic three days after the Melbourne contest on Monday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. ET in the final scheduled preseason game in Philadelphia.

Four days later as part of NBA China Games 2018, Philadelphia will play in China for the first time in franchise history, taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 a.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai and Monday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. ET at Shenzhen Universiade Center in Shenzhen.

In addition to the two matchups between Philadelphia and Dallas, NBA China Games 2018 will feature a variety of fan activities, including the seventh annual NBA Fan Day on Thursday, Oct. 4 in Shanghai, which will provide thousands of fans with the opportunity to participate in on-court games and watch the Mavericks and 76ers conduct basketball activities and skills competitions. The league and its partners will also conduct a series of NBA Cares community outreach events in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The two home games on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 will be broadcast by one of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s two networks and 97.5 The Fanatic. Broadcast information for NBA China Games 2018 will be announced at a later date.

See attached for the 76ers full preseason schedule.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.