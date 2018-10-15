ROKiT Phones Named Inaugural Jersey Partner

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced a multi-year partnership with ROKiT Phones (“ROKiT”) that includes designating ROKiT as the Rockets’ inaugural jersey partner. Among other elements of the agreement, the ROKiT logo badge will be featured on all Rockets player jerseys beginning with the current, 2018-2019 season.

Launched in August of this year as a subsidiary of ROK Brands, ROKiT is a challenger cell phone startup. Reflecting its end-user values of connectedness, well-being and security, ROKiT offers a variety of “humanity-first” IO Collection cell phone bundles: feature-laden, cutting-edge phones that include access to free telemedicine, pharmacy discounts, family legal services and other lifestyle-enhancing offerings at prices that make them affordable for everyone. Moreover, in time for the holidays, ROKiT is launching the revolutionary ROKiT IO Pro 3D, with stunning, glasses-free, state-of-the-art 3D technology.

“We were patient in deciding on our inaugural jersey partner and are thrilled to select ROKiT, a company which shares our commitment to excellence both on and off the court,” said Rockets Chief Executive Officer Tad Brown. “We have high expectations heading into this season and look forward to introducing our fans to the quality products and high level of service that ROKiT offers.”

The ROKiT logo will appear on the front left shoulder of Rockets jerseys, opposite the Nike logo, for all games during the 2018-2019 season. All variations of Rockets jerseys will feature a white ROKiT logo on a red background.

“We are delighted to work with the Houston Rockets, one of the most successful and well-known sports teams in the world, in a deal that includes being their first-ever jersey partner,” commented ROKiT co-founder Jonathan Kendrick. “The Rockets’ community involvement sets a stellar example for their fans in Houston, across the country and around the world. In that commitment, we saw powerful synergy with our mission of improving the lifestyle of mankind. We are thrilled to initiate this long-term partnership.”

The partnership between the Rockets and ROKiT includes other elements:

- ROKiT will partner with the team on various community outreach efforts throughout the season with a focus on programs for military veterans like Hoops for Troops, while looking to integrate their parent brand’s involvement with Vets to Vets.

- The partnership also includes select ROK Drinks brands: three Toyota Center lounges will be re-branded as Bogart’s Lounge, ABK Beer Garden, and Bandero Tequila Terrace.

The Rockets retained Excel Sports Management as its sales agency for the ROKiT partnership and jersey patch program.

About ROKiT

ROKiT is a humanity first telecommunications business that offers consumers state-of-the-art mobile handsets and bundled services at an unbeatable value. As part of the ROK Group of Companies, ROKiT has been founded by business innovator John-Paul DeJoria (John Paul Mitchell Systems, Patron Tequila, John Paul Pet), and Jonathan Kendrick (British entrepreneur). ROKiT’s core innovation is the brand’s unique combination of device and service offerings brought to market at aggressive, attention-getting price points. ROKiT pledges to provide connection, health, and security for all.

About ROK Brands

ROK Brands was founded by seasoned business innovators John Paul DeJoria and Jonathan Kendrick and includes ROK Drinks (ABK Beer, Real Irish Whiskey, and Bogart’s Spirits, among others). Headquartered in the United Kingdom and Southern California, ROK Brands offers a diverse portfolio of products that improve the lifestyle of mankind around the world.

