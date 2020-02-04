New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 2 : James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets high fives the fans after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 2, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Rockets Week In Review - 2.4.20

The All-Star break is right around the corner, and both James Harden and Russell Westbrook will be representing the Rockets in Chicago at the NBA's annual mid-season exhibition. Last week, Westbrook was named to his 9th All-Star team.

Harden will be representing Houston for the 8th straight time.

Behind the stellar play of the two stars, the squad has won five of their past seven games and are currently a game out of the fourth spot in the tightly contested Western Conference. Houston has five games remaining heading into the break. The Rockets have hit at least 15 three-pointers in four straight games for the first time since a span in late November to early December. The Rockets are 18-8 when having 15+ 3FGM this season and 13-10 when having fewer.

James Harden had 40 points vs. New Orleans on Sunday and is averaging 37.5 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 7.5 apg, 2.0 spg and 6.5 3-pointers made on 44.8% shooting over the past two games.

The Rockets are 15-2 when he scores 40+ points this season. The Rockets will take on Charlotte at home before heading out on a road trip to play the West-leading Lakers on Thursday night, followed by another road tilt on Friday in Phoenix. They'll then return home for games against Utah and Boston before the break.

