Rockets Week In Review - 2.4.20

The All-Star break is right around the corner, and both James Harden and Russell Westbrook will be representing the Rockets in Chicago at the NBA's annual mid-season exhibition. Last week, Westbrook was named to his 9th All-Star team.

Westbrook has now been an NBA All-Star in nine of the past 10 seasons. This gives the Rockets two representatives for the first time since 2013-14. Full Story https://t.co/glEZ7IM3mZ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 31, 2020

Harden will be representing Houston for the 8th straight time.

RT to congratulate @JHarden13 on being named an @NBAAllStar for the 8th straight year! pic.twitter.com/Ut7pcwZPM0 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 24, 2020

Behind the stellar play of the two stars, the squad has won five of their past seven games and are currently a game out of the fourth spot in the tightly contested Western Conference. Houston has five games remaining heading into the break. The Rockets have hit at least 15 three-pointers in four straight games for the first time since a span in late November to early December. The Rockets are 18-8 when having 15+ 3FGM this season and 13-10 when having fewer.

James Harden had 40 points vs. New Orleans on Sunday and is averaging 37.5 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 7.5 apg, 2.0 spg and 6.5 3-pointers made on 44.8% shooting over the past two games.

The Beard put in work tonight! 40PTS / 10REB / 9AST pic.twitter.com/B9UEy29h5u — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 2, 2020

The Rockets are 15-2 when he scores 40+ points this season. The Rockets will take on Charlotte at home before heading out on a road trip to play the West-leading Lakers on Thursday night, followed by another road tilt on Friday in Phoenix. They'll then return home for games against Utah and Boston before the break.