Rockets Sign Armoni Brooks to Two-Way Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent guard Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract.

Brooks (6-3, 195) was eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft following his junior season at the University of Houston. He spent 2019-20 with the College Park Skyhawks in the G League before being acquired this season by the Rockets affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. In 15 games for the Vipers, Brooks averaged 16.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.07 steals. He led the G League in 3-pointers made (57) while averaging 3.8 on 37.5% shooting. Over his final two collegiate seasons with the Cougars, Brooks averaged 2.8 3-pointers made on 40.2% shooting.

In related moves, the Rockets waived guard Ben McLemore and center Justin Patton.

McLemore was in his second season with Houston. In 103 games with 27 starts as a Rocket, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.3 3-pointers made on 38.2% shooting.

Patton signed a two-way contract with Houston on Feb. 19 and appeared in 13 games with six starts, averaging 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.08 blocks.