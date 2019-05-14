Rockets Shop End of Season Sale
Our End of Season Sale is happening NOW online and at the team store located at Toyota Center. Below is the sale information and updated store hours.
Sale:
-Up to 50% off most items
-Exclusions: Statement Jerseys, Autographed Merchandise, Drop Ship Items, Watches, Sydney Evans Jewelry
-No additional discounts will be taken on any merchandise
-Priced as marked online at RocketsShop.com
Hours:
This Week (5/14) - Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 11am-5pm, Saturday 10am-3pm
Beginning next week (5/21) - Tuesday & Wednesday 11am-5pm, closed concert days.
NEXT UP: