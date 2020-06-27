Rockets Schedule for Resumption of 2019-20 NBA Season

HOUSTON – Today, the NBA announced the schedule for the 22 teams participating in the restart of the 2019-20 season. All games will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The 22 teams will be the eight teams in each conference with the highest current winning percentages and the six teams that are currently within six games of the eighth seed in either conference. Each teams will play eight “seeding games” as selected from their remaining regular season schedule.

The Rockets have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, marking their franchise-best eighth straight postseason appearance. With a current record of 40-24, Houston has also secured its 14th straight season going .500 or better and is the only team to have done so over that span.

At the conclusion of the seeding games, the seven teams in each conference with the highest combined winning percentages across regular-season games and seeding games will be the first through seventh seeds for the playoffs for that conference.

If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage (regular-season games and seeding games) in a conference is more than four games ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference, then the team with the eighth-best winning percentage would be the eighth playoff seed in that conference.

If the team with the eighth-best combined winning percentage in a conference (Team 8) is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best combined winning percentage in the same conference (Team 9), then those two teams would compete in a play-in tournament to determine the eighth playoff seed in the conference. The play-in tournament will be double elimination for Team 8 and single elimination for Team 9.

The NBA’s standard playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage. Once the 16-team playoff field is set, the NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round.

Below is the Rockets schedule for the eight seeding games in Orlando:

Schedule

All times Central Standard Time

Date Opponent Time Channel July 31 Mavericks 8:00 PM AT&T SportsNet/ESPN August 2 Bucks 7:30 PM AT&T SportsNet/ABC August 4 Blazers 8:00 PM AT&T SportsNet/TNT August 6 Lakers 8:00 PM AT&T SportsNet/TNT August 9 Kings 7:00 PM AT&T SportsNet August 11 Spurs 1:00 PM AT&T SportsNet/NBA TV August 12 Pacers 3:00 PM AT&T SportsNet/NBATV August 14 76ers TBD AT&T SportsNet

All games will also be available on the radio broadcast home of the Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH in addition to Spanish coverage on La Ranchera KEYH 850 AM/KNTE 101.7 FM.