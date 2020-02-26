ROCKETS TO HOST PRIDE NIGHT



pridearticle_tshirt4.png On Thursday, April 2, the Houston Rockets will host Pride Night. The game, which is presented in alliance with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, will take place at Toyota Center as the Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors at 7PM.

Scheduled activities and events include:

Private pre-game reception in partnership with the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, featuring Rick Welts, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and President of the Golden State Warriors

Pregame Lift-Off Party in front of Toyota Center featuring live performances on the Budweiser stage

Concourse Community Activation Featuring The Montrose Center

In-game elements such as First Shot for charity, National Anthem and half-time performance from members of the LGBT community

Stay tuned for more activities to come over the next few weeks

The "H-Town" Pride Night collection (pictured here) will be available in the Team Shop at Toyota Center on the night of the game. The Rockets Team Pride logo t-shirt is currently available online here.

To view details and purchase tickets for Pride Night, please click here. For groups of 10+ people, please email grouptix@rocketball.com or call 713-758-7298.