Rockets Complete Four Player Trade with Suns

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has traded forward Ryan Anderson and guard De’Anthony Melton to Phoenix in exchange for forward Marquese Chriss (MAR-kee-SS) and guard Brandon Knight.

Knight (6-3, 195) was originally the eighth overall pick by Detroit in the 2011 NBA Draft. In six seasons played, he has averaged 15.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Knight also hit at least 100 3-pointers in five of those six seasons.

Over a three-season span from 2013-14 through 2015-16, Knight was one of 11 players to have averaged at least 18.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.00 steals. James Harden and Chris Paul were two of the other players on that list.

Chriss (6-10, 240) was the eighth overall pick by Sacramento in the 2016 NBA Draft before his rights were acquired by Phoenix. He appeared in all 82 games with 75 starts in 2016-17 and earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors.

In two seasons with the Suns, Chriss averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game. He joined Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the only players under the age of 21 by February 1st of their second season to have totaled at least 1,300 points, 700 rebounds, 100 blocks, 100 steals, and 100 3-pointers made within their first two seasons.

Anderson spent the past two seasons with the Rockets and appeared in 138 games, while averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Melton was the 46th overall pick by Houston in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing one season at USC.