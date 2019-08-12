Rockets Announce 2019-20 Regular Season Schedule

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their schedule for the 2019-20 regular season. The Rockets posted the highest win total of any team over the past two seasons.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast 70 of the Rockets 82 regular season games. The Rockets are scheduled to appear on national TV a total of 38 times this season (ABC: 5; ESPN: 11; TNT: 10; NBA TV: 12).

All games will once again be available on the radio broadcast home of the Houston Rockets, SportsTalk 790 KBME and NewsRadio 740 KTRH. In addition, the Rockets Spanish radio broadcast returns to La Ranchera KEYH 850 AM/KNTE 101.7 FM.

The Rockets will play their first three games at home, including the season opener vs. Milwaukee on Oct. 24. The last time the team opened a season with three straight home games was in 2005-06. From Oct. 30 through Nov. 11, Houston will play six of seven on the road, with the one home game coming against Golden State on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 13, the Rockets host the Los Angeles Clippers, marking the first of 10 home games over a 17-game span ending on Dec. 16. Following that stretch, Houston will play eight of 12 on the road, including a Christmas Day game at Golden State and Russell Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma City on Jan. 9.

The Rockets have a season-high four-game homestand from Jan. 15 through Jan. 22, including their only home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 18. Houston then plays four straight on the road before hosting five of seven at Toyota Center heading into All-Star break.

Post All-Star break, Houston will play 12 of its first 20 games on the road, including a season-long five-game trip from March 23-31. The Rockets close out the regular season by playing six of their final eight games at home with the finale vs. Memphis on April 15.

Houston has 11 back-to-backs this season, eight of which come prior to All-Star break. The final two back-to-backs occur in April when the Rockets finish the season by playing seven games in 11 days.

The Rockets will play 13 games on Monday (7 home), nine on Tuesday (5 home), 15 on Wednesday (8 home), 10 in Thursday (4 home), 10 on Friday (4 home), 14 on Saturday (8 home), and 11 on Sunday (5 home).

Over the course of the season, the Rockets will face each NBA team at least once at home and once on the road, including Western Conference opponents twice both home and away, except for the following: L.A. Lakers (1 home, 2 road), Oklahoma City (2 home, 1 road), Sacramento (2 home, 1 road), and Utah (1 home, 2 road).

