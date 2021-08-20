Skip to main content
By the Numbers: 21-22 Rockets Schedule
Posted: Aug 20, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
By the
Numbers
21.22 Rockets Schedule
First 10 Games
Home
3
Road
7
Last 10 Games
Home
5
Road
5
Distance Traveled
vs. Conference
41,319
13
Back to Backs
Longest Road Trip
10
days
Longest Home Stand
10
days
View Schedule
Sync to Calendar
