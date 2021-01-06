The Staying Power of Christian Wood

Via The Undefeated -

Painful memories ran through Christian Wood’s mind as he signed a three-year, $41 million contract at the Houston Rockets’ offices in November.

Undrafted.

Waived by multiple NBA teams.

Cut by a team in China before even playing in a game.

Numerous stints in the G League.

Through it all, Wood believed in himself and was finally rewarded for it this offseason.

“The long-term contract meant a lot to me,” Wood, 25, told The Undefeated in a phone interview on Sunday. “It showed me how hard I worked and how far I came from going from a minimum and non-guaranteed contract to being waived a number of times that I couldn’t even tell you to signing three years, $41 million. It’s incredible.

“Not to be cocky, but I actually think I’m worth more than that.”

The 6-foot-10 center is averaging 23.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game on a Rockets roster that also includes stars James Harden and John Wall. A Most Improved Player of the Year candidate in the early going, Wood has been a bright spot...

Read FULL ARTICLE HERE.