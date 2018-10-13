Rockets Waive Four Players

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today the team has waived guards Tim Bond, Ángel Rodríguez, Brandon Sampson, and forward Bruno Caboclo.

Bond was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following a four-year career at Eastern Michigan. As a senior, he was named Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year and broke Earl Boykins school record for career steals.

Rodríguez was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his senior season at the University of Miami. Last season he played for Maccabi Haifa B.C. in the Israeli league, averaging 13.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

Sampson was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his junior season at Louisiana State. Following his senior year of high school in 2015, Sampson was named Mr. Basketball in the state of Louisiana.

Below is the current roster for the Rockets:

Roster