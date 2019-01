Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has traded guard Michael Carter-Williams and cash considerations to Chicago in exchange for a future conditional second round draft pick.

Carter-Williams signed as a free agent with the Rockets on July 7, 2018 and appeared in 16 games this season. For his career, he is averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 303 games played.