Rockets Tad Brown Announces Transition from Role as CEO Following End of 2020-21 Season

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets Chief Executive Officer Thaddeus “Tad” Brown today announced he will transition from his role at the end of the season. Brown originally joined the Rockets as their Vice President of Corporate Development for the 2002-03 season and was named CEO in October of 2006.

“It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to lead the Houston Rockets and Clutch City Sports and Entertainment,” said Brown. “The executives, City leaders, partners and staff I’ve been blessed to work with over the past 20 years represent the best our industry and region have to offer, and all have been critical to building the world class organization that fans and partners on a global scale proudly support today.

“When Tilman and I first started discussing a succession plan, it was very emotional for us both as we’ve known each other since I first moved to Houston. We built a friendship when Tilman and Paige were fans and corporate partners. We’ve seen each other’s kids grow up; and ultimately established a very successful business partnership when he purchased the team. I can’t thank Tilman enough for his support and friendship, and for the confidence and trust he placed in me. I am excited to see what the future holds for the franchise. Led by Tilman, Patrick and the Fertitta family, the Rockets organization is in great hands for generations to come.

“I’m also excited to see what the future holds for me and my family as we look to our next adventure. The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center personnel - past and present - have become an important part of our lives and will always live in our hearts. They’re our family forever. What a privilege it has been to be a small part of Clutch City’s history, truly the experience of a lifetime.”

“On behalf of the entire Rockets organization and my family, I want to thank Tad for his stellar and tireless service to the Houston Rockets franchise,” said Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta. “I could not have asked for a better leader to work with since becoming owner.

“Tad has played an integral role in the success of our franchise both on and off the court. I have known Tad since his arrival in Houston 19 years ago and want to sincerely thank him for his friendship and for building a tremendous organization throughout the Rockets and Toyota Center.

I wish Tad, his wife Janice, and his daughters, Kennedy, Addison, Nikki and Chloe all the best in their next chapter.”