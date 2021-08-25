Rockets Sign Tyler Bey and Daishen Nix

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent forward Tyler Bey and free agent guard Daishen Nix (DAY-shin).

Bey (6-7, 216) was the 36th overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2020 NBA Draft before his rights were acquired by Dallas. He appeared in 18 games for the Mavericks as a two-way player last season and was also assigned to the G League. In a total of 13 G League games for Long Island and Salt Lake City, Bey averaged 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 49.3% from the floor.

Over his final two seasons at Colorado from 2018-19 through 2019-20, Bey was one of six Division I players with 50-plus games played to have averaged at least 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.00 spg, and 1.00 bpg. He was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Nix (6-5, 224) was eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft after spending last season with the G League Ignite, where he was teammates with Rockets rookie Jalen Green. The 19-year-old joined Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and Kobi Simmons as the only G League players in 2020-21 to have averaged at least 5.0 rpg and 5.0 apg.

A McDonald’s All-American, Nix was born in Alaska but moved to Las Vegas at age 13. He originally committed to UCLA before signing with the Ignite.