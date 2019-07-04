Rockets Sign Three Rookies

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today the team has signed rookie free agent guards Chris Clemons, Shamorie Ponds (shuh-MAR-ee), and William McDowell-White. All three players will represent the Rockets at NBA Summer League 2019, which begins on Friday.

Clemons (5-9, 180) was eligible for the 2019 NBA Draft following his senior season at Campbell. He finished his career with the third-most points in NCAA Division I history (3,225) and the fifth-most 3-pointers made (444). Clemons also shot 85.2% from the foul line for his career and tied for the most attempts (751) of any Division I player over the past three seasons.

Ponds (6-1, 180) was an early entry candidate for the 2019 NBA Draft following his junior season at St. John’s. For his career, he averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals along with 1.9 3-pointers made. Over the past two seasons, Ponds was the only Division I player to have recorded at least 1,100 points, 300 assists, and 150 steals.

McDowell-White (6-5, 185) declared for the 2019 NBA Draft after playing professionally in both Germany and his native Australia. He was named ProA Young Player of the Year in 2017-18, which is awarded to the best player under the age of 22 in the German second division. McDowell-White played in the 2016 Nike Hoops Summit and represented Australia in the 2015 FIBA Under-19 World Championship.