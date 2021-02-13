Rockets Sign Ray Spalding to Two-Way Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have called up center Ray Spalding from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, and signed him to a two-way contract.

In two games for the Vipers this season, Spalding (6-10, 225) averaged 18.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.50 blocks while shooting 60.0% from the floor. He was with the Rockets during the 2019 preseason prior to joining Rio Grande Valley.

Spalding was an early entry candidate for the 2018 NBA Draft following his junior season at Louisville and was the 56th overall pick by Philadelphia before his right were acquired by Dallas. He appeared in one game for the Mavericks in addition to 13 games for Phoenix in 2018-19.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived guard Brodric Thomas.