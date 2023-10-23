Rockets Sign Nate Hinton to Two-Way Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed guard/forward Nate Hinton to a two-way contract.
Hinton (6-5, 210) first signed with the Rockets after playing for them at the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and was with the team through the preseason schedule. He averaged 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.7 steals while shooting 50.0% from the floor in Vegas. [NBA Summer League Video Highlights]
Last season, Hinton played for the Canton Charge of the G League while averaging 12.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.5 spg and 1.9 3-pointers made on 38.3% shooting. The University of Houston product was a two-way player for Dallas in 2020-21 and signed a 10-day contract with Indiana during 2021-22.
In a related move, the Rockets waived guard Trevor Hudgins.