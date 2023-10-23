Rockets Sign Nate Hinton to Two-Way Contract

BIRMINGHAM, AL - OCTOBER 12: Nate Hinton #14 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama on October 12, 2023. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images) ( Mercedes Oliver )