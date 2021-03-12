Rockets Sign Mason Jones to 10-Day Contract

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they signed guard Mason Jones to a 10-day contract.

Jones (6-5, 200) was an early entry candidate for the 2020 NBA Draft following his junior season at Arkansas and originally signed a two-way contract with Houston on Nov. 26, 2020. He has appeared in 22 games with one start for the Rockets this season. Per 36 minutes played, Jones is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

The 22-year-old has scored in double-figures four times this season, including a career-best 24 points while shooting 6-of-8 from 3-point range at San Antonio on Jan. 16. Jones shot 9-of-10 from the foul line vs. Memphis on Feb. 28, marking the most free throw attempts by a Rockets rookie since Luis Scola in 2007-08.