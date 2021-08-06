Rockets Sign Josh Christopher and Alperen Sengun

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed guard Josh Christopher and forward/center Alperen Sengun.

Sengun (6-9, 235), was the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City before his rights were acquired by Houston in exchange for two future first round picks owed to the Rockets via Detroit and Washington. The native of Turkey recently turned 19 years old and was the Turkish Super League MVP this past season for his club, Besiktas.

In 34 league games, Sengun averaged 18.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals while shooting 62.6% from the floor and 81.2% from the foul line. The 19-year-old also averaged 23.0 ppg on 71.0% shooting in three FIBA Europe Cup games and played for the Turkish national team during Olympic qualifying this summer.

Christopher (6-5, 215) was the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by Houston following his freshman season at Arizona State. He appeared in 15 games for the Sun Devils, averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 steals.

The 19-year-old scored 28 points in his second career game vs. Villanova and posted 22 points with 11 rebounds against UCLA, which went onto play in the Final Four. A McDonald’s All-American, Christopher averaged 29.4 points and 11.2 rebounds as a senior at Mayfair High School in California.