Rockets Sign Jeff Green to 10-Day Contract

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has signed free agent forward Jeff Green to a 10-day contract.

Green (6-8, 237) is in his 12th NBA season and has appeared in 890 games with 543 starts while averaging 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. He played at least 18 minutes in 15 of his 30 games with Utah this season, while averaging 1.8 3-pointers made on 46.6% shooting in those games.

In 77 games with 44 starts for Washington last season, Green averaged 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 3-pointers made in 27.2 minutes per game. He has appeared in 60 career playoff games and averaged 23.8 mpg for Cleveland during its run to the NBA Finals in 2018.