Rockets Sign James Nunnally to 10-Day Contract

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed forward James Nunnally to a 10-day contract.

Nunnally (6-7, 208) was eligible for the 2012 NBA Draft following his senior season at UC Santa Barbara. He started this season with Minnesota and appeared in 13 games.

Prior to signing with the Timberwolves back in August, Nunnally spent the previous four seasons playing overseas in Spain, Israel, Italy, and most recently Turkey. In 2016-17 and 2017-18, he helped Fenerbahçe in the Turkish league make back-to-back EuroLeague Final Four appearances, including winning the championship in 2017. Nunnally was named MVP of the Italian league in 2015-16. Over the past two seasons, Nunnally shot better than 50% on more than 400 3-point attempts.

Nunnally also played in Greece and Puerto Rico earlier in his career and spent two seasons in the G League. He was called-up for a total of 13 games by Atlanta and Philadelphia during the 2013-14 season.