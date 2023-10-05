Rockets Sign Free Agent Reggie Bullock

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have signed free agent guard/forward Reggie Bullock (Bull-LOCK).

Bullock (6-6, 205) was originally the 25th overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2013 NBA Draft. In 512 career games with 294 starts, he has averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range and 82.7% from the foul line.

Over the past six seasons, Bullock averaged 2.1 3-pointers made on 38.8% shooting. He was one of 12 players with 350-plus games played over that span to have averaged at least 2.0 3FGM while shooting 38.0% or better.

Bullock spent the past two seasons with Dallas prior to being acquired by San Antonio as part of a three-team trade with Boston on July 12. He started every game for the Mavericks during their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021-22 while averaging 10.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 2.9 3FGM on 39.7% shooting.

