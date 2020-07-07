Rockets Sign Free Agent Luc Mbah a Moute

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey today announced that the team has signed free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute (BAH-ah MOO-tay).

Mbah a Moute (6-8, 230) was originally the 37th overall pick by Milwaukee in the 2008 NBA Draft. He last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018-19 and is averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 686 career games with 453 starts.

The Cameroonian native appeared in 61 games with 15 starts for Houston in 2017-18. The Rockets were 17-1 when he scored in double-figures. Since the start of 2016-17, Mbah a Moute has shot 49.3% from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range.