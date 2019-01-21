Rockets Sign Free Agent Kenneth Faried

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent forward/center Kenneth Faried.

Faried (6-8, 220) was originally the 22nd overall pick by Denver in the 2011 NBA Draft following his senior season at Morehead State. He spent his first seven seasons with the Nuggets prior to being acquired by Brooklyn last summer.

In 453 career games with 372 starts, Faried is averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. He has the eighth-highest field goal percentage (.544) among active qualifiers.

Since entering the league, Faried joins Clint Capela as the only players to have averaged at least 11.0 ppg and 8.0 rpg in fewer than 25.0 mpg. Faried is also averaging the sixth-most offensive rebounds per 36 minutes played (4.5) of any player with at least 250 games played over that span; Capela ranks fourth.

Faried finished his collegiate career with 1,673 rebounds, surpassing Tim Duncan’s 1,570 for the most by a Division I player in the modern era dating back to 1972-73 when freshman were declared eligible to play. Faried was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year three times.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived forward James Nunnally, who was a on a 10-day contract.