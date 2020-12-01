Rockets Sign Free Agent Gerald Green

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today signed free agent guard/forward Gerald Green.

Green (6-6, 205) suffered a left foot injury in a preseason game for the Rockets on Oct. 10, 2019 and did not appear in a game last season prior to being acquired via trade by Denver on Feb. 5, 2020.

From the time Green previously signed with Houston on Dec. 28, 2017 through the end of the 2018-19 season, he had the most 3-pointers made (255) of any reserve in the NBA. Over that span, he appeared in 114 games for the Rockets while averaging 10.3 points and 2.3 3-pointers made in 21.1 minutes per game.

Dating back to 2011-12, Green is one of six players with at least 450 games played to have averaged at least 10.0 points in fewer than 22.0 minutes per game. The Houston native was originally the 18th overall pick by Boston in the 2005 NBA Draft.