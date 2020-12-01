Rockets Sign Free Agent DeMarcus Cousins

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins (6-10, 270) was originally the fifth overall pick by Sacramento in the 2010 NBA Draft. The four-time All-Star appeared in 565 career games with 543 starts while averaging 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.42 steals, and 1.23 blocks. Cousins earned All-NBA Second Team honors in both 2014-15 and 2015-16.

He is one of 11 players in NBA history with career averages of at least 20.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, and 3.0 apg. Since steals and blocks became an official statistic in 1973-74, Hall of Famer Bob Lanier is the only other player with career averages of at least 20.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.00 spg, and 1.00 bpg (Lanier played three seasons prior to steals and blocks being tracked).

Cousins last played for Golden State during the 2019 NBA Finals and averaged 16.4 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.5 bpg in 25.7 mpg for the Warriors in the 2018-19 regular season. He is the only player in NBA history to have averaged at least 15.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, and 3.0 apg in fewer than 27.0 mpg in a single season.